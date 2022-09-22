Medicover Romania completes the acquisition of the Laurus Medical clinic network

Medicover private healthcare provider has announced the completion of the acquisition of the Laurus Medical network, superspecialized in proctology and the treatment of venous system conditions, with an excellent evolution attested by over 17 years of activity.

The medical team is expanding with over 150 professionals, among the most appreciated specialists in the field.

“Through this important investment, we are strengthening our multidisciplinary approach and will support our patients with innovative, non-invasive treatment technologies in the superspecializations of phlebology and proctology. Laurus Medical will help us in our mission to improve people’s lives through medical services at the highest standards”, said Dr. Florinela Cîrstina, general director of Medicover Romania.

Laurus Medical clinics support patients in the country with innovative, non-invasive technologies, such as the endovenous laser with a 360-degree radial beam for the treatment of hemorrhoids and varicose veins, UGFS technology (ultrasonic guided sclerotherapy), MBST magnetic resonance therapy. These technologies, and not only, allow the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases of the venous system, cardiovascular, gastric, endocrine, dermatological, with accuracy and high success rates.