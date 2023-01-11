MedLife acquires Muntenia Hospital, the largest private hospital in Argeș

MedLife announced the completion of the transaction to take over 99.76% of Muntenia Hospital, the largest hospital in Argeș County, after the approval of the Competition Council. Thus, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania consolidates its medical expertise in the hospital area and reaches a network of 16 hospitals nationwide.

With 12 years of experience in the medical services market, Muntenia Hospital thus joins MedLife’s mission to offer patients medical excellence services for investigations, medical treatments and surgical interventions, in day hospitalization and continuous hospitalization. The Pitesti hospital stands out for its medical team made up of over 70 MedLife specialists, covering almost all medical and surgical specialties: general surgery, anesthesia and intensive care, urology, dermatology, ENT, gastroenterology, hematology, neurology, psychiatry, pediatric psychiatry, psychology, laboratory medicine, radiology and medical imaging, etc.

“The partnership with Muntenia Hospital represents a continuation of our mission to bring together elite doctors and specialists from Romania, who, together with the latest generation technology and our locally acquired expertise, offer Romanians access to excellent medicine, here in the country. We propose that with the expansion of the service portfolio in the southern region of the country, we will make available to nearby patients top medical teams and integrated solutions, from outpatient medical services, imaging and laboratory to complex surgical interventions and hospitalization at the most high standards,” said Dorin Preda, MedLife Group Executive Director.

Muntenia Hospital has an operating theater with 4 operating rooms, a high-performance radiology and imaging center (CT, MRI, DEXA, digital mammogram) and its own medical analysis laboratory, accredited by RENAR.

The hospital is in a contractual relationship with the Health Insurance House, so patients can benefit from services paid for day and continuous hospitalization. With the completion of this transaction, MedLife becomes one of the biggest players in Argeș county, having in its portfolio both prevention services through Solomed clinics and integrated services, including surgery and hospitalization, within Munteania Hospital.

In addition to the acquisition of Muntenia Hospital, MedLife also has in progress the acquisition of the Provita group in the same segment of hospital services, which is being evaluated by the Competition Council.