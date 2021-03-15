MedLife announces first acquisition in 2021, Medica Sibiu

MedLife announced the acquisition of 60% of Medica Sibiu, the first acquisition made this year.

Medica Sibiu has been operating on the private medical service market since 2001 and has a large size clinic, a laboratory for medical tests and an occupational health centre. Medica Sibiu provides a wide variety of tests for specialties like internal medicine, endocrinology, psychiatry, clinical pshychology. Medica Sibiu reported a turnover of RON 3.7 million last year, according to the representatives of the company.



“Even if the pandemic has re-calibrated the development plans in the past year and the ones the ongoing year, we continue the intentions to expand and develop, we maintain open our acquisitions programme. We have three -four ongoing advanced talks in Romania and one-two abroad. As a Romanian company listed on BVB, we want to develop the Romanian capital and take it across the borders to enhance our position in the region,” said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO MedLife Group.

By taking over Medica Sibiu, MedLife Group reaches a portfolio of 31 purchased companies, the last announced being the pharmacies group CED Pharma. At the same time, by this acquisition the group is boosting its consolidated turnover, reaching a value of EUR 252 million.