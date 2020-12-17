MedLife announces first acquisition in the pharma sector, buys Pharmachem

MedLife has announced it had signed the acquisition contract for the majority stake of 75% of the shares of Pharmachem. It is the largest acquisition of the group in the past years and, at the same time, the first one in the pharma sector.

Pharmachem has been operating on the local market of medicines distribution for 16 years. It reported a turnover of RON 83.4 million in 2019, up by 30% as against the previous year.

“We consider that the pharma segment will have a very important contribution to the economic recovery and to maintain the population’s health in the years to come. As for integrating Pharmachem in our group, we aim two directions: the first one is to optimise the system of medicine acquisitions within the group, through its own pharmacy network, PharmaLife Med, and of those 12 hospitals in the group. Secondly, we aim at developing the online pharma area, clickpharm.ro, through new digitization projects that will bring the medicine closer to the patient, just a click away”, said Mihai Marcu, CEO and President MedLife Group.

Once the transaction is concluded, the Pharmachem’s management will entirely remain in the charge of its current owners.

“We are happy about this partnership and that we can be part of the MedLife Group. It is a good expansion and growth opportunity for us, as we shall be integrated in a solid and very complex organisational structure. We have big plans for the next year and we are confident that we’ll manage to reach our goals next to MedLife”, said Mihai Tirli, General Manager Pharmachem.

As for MedLife, the CEO revealed it is targeting more transactions for this year end.

The transaction is to be analysed by the Competition Council. Once approved, the acquisition will prompt MedLife to be the first private medical company in Romania that exceeds a quarter billion of euros as turnover.