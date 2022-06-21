MedLife buys Medici clinics in Timisoara

MedLife announces the signing of the acquisition for 80% of the shares of the most important local medical operator in the western region, Medici’s. The transaction marks a strong consolidation in the western part of Romania and aims to transform Timisoara into one of the strongest regional health hubs in the next 2-3 years.

Medici’s clinics have a history of 25 years in Timisoara and have known a constant and solid development, which continues today through the construction of a multidisciplinary hospital. It will have a total area of ​​5500sqm and is composed of two twin buildings. The construction of the first building is completed, and at this moment the interior design works are in progress. The first tower will have in the structure pharmacy, large imaging (CT and MRI), operating rooms, ATI, pre and post operating rooms and will be operational from December 2022. The second building has a deadline of 2024. at the time of completion, it would become the largest private hospital in Timisoara.

Medici’s is an internationally recognized healthcare standard maker and valued by over 100,000 patients annually. It has over 40,000 permanent subscribers, 4 clinics and 40 own consulting offices, a medical imaging laboratory, a laboratory analysis platform and over 200 own doctors and collaborators. The investments amount to over 15m euros in the 25 years, and the turnover registered last year is of 20.3m RON, increasing by 40% compared to 2020.