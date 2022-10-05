MedLife enters Provita’s shareholding by taking over 51% of its shares

MedLife private medical provider has announced the signing of a new partnership by taking over 51% of the Provita Group’s shares. The transaction marks the consolidation of diagnostic and treatment services nationwide.

With over 11 years of experience in the private medical services market, the Provita Group has established itself through sustained development, especially in Bucharest. Thus, according to company representatives, at the level of the capital, the Provita Group is present with a multidisciplinary hospital, two imaging centers equipped with the latest technology, a laboratory where a wide range of analyzes and medical tests can be processed, as well as a center training in pain therapy, the only one in Central and Eastern Europe approved by the European Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Therapy.

In the upcoming period, Provita will also develop in other large cities in the country, the first targeted city being Suceava, where the Group will inaugurate a specialized clinic, the key areas being interventional pain therapy and complete screening for breast pathology.

Also, the Provita Group is going to expand its operations in the capital by launching a new private medical hospital planned for the spring of 2023. The new hospital in the final phase of execution will have an area of ​​approximately 25,000 sqm, 8 operating rooms, 110 beds, a state-of-the-art imaging center and an integrated oncology center for diagnosis, treatment and recovery, thus allowing patients, both adults and children, easy access to medical excellence.

According to company representatives, the Provita Group ended 2021 with a turnover of 74 million RON.

“We continue to be attentive to patients’ needs and respond with complex medical solutions to contribute sustainably to improving their health. In this sense, the strategic partnership with the Provita Group is an important step we are taking to complete our network with excellent medical teams, but also to integrate prevention, diagnosis and treatment services at the highest standards. Our patients need a complete system of medical services, to which they can have quick and efficient access to take care of their health, but especially to prevent the most common diseases”, said Dorin Preda, Executive Director, MedLife Group.

As a result of the completion of this transaction, the existing management team, as well as the founders, will retain their duties and, as with the other acquisitions announced by MedLife, will continue to be responsible for the development and expansion of Provita’s medical operations as part of strategy of the MedLife group.

“Patients’ needs and the way we respond to them – through a multidisciplinary and empathetic approach to the medical act, are the basis of the Provita Group’s activity. We are happy to find in MedLife a strategic partner who aligns with this vision and with whom we will continue to pursue our main goal of building a network of centers with complex medical services in the coming years, for the largest possible number of patients both from Bucharest, as well as from the other big cities in the country,” said Dr. Ovidiu Nicolae Palea, founder of Provita.