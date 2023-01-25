MedLife launches the first Lifestyle Medicine Center in Romania

MedLife, a private medical operator in Romania, continues the projects aimed at improving the quality of life of Romanians and launches the Lifestyle Medicine Center – Better Me, the first medical facility with this profile in Romania. Following accreditation, it will become one of the first certified Lifestyle Medicine Centers at European level.

The Lifestyle Medicine Center’s activity provides an integrated approach to several medical and non-medical specialties with a direct impact on lifestyle – nutrition, psychology, somnology, physical activity, addictions and mindfulness. Patients will be able to benefit in an integrated circuit from a complete evaluation of these parameters, personalized intervention plans and monitoring. The center addresses both healthy people in order to improve their lifestyle, as well as overweight people, patients with chronic conditions or people with various other pathologies, such as cardiovascular diseases, irritable bowel syndrome, hepatic steatosis, prediabetes, diabetes, dyslipidemias, endocrine disorders, dermatitis atopic or psoriasis.

The multidisciplinary team consists of nutritionists, sports medicine doctors and physiotherapists, doctors with expertise in sleep medicine, gastroenterologists, cardiologists and mental health specialists. Their training is supported by the state-of-the-art equipment and programs available at the center.

“The pandemic has shown us all that a healthy lifestyle can work as a shield against serious forms of illness. In this sense, both patients and the companies we have in our portfolio have become increasingly interested in personalized solutions that contribute to improving the quality of life. By opening the first Lifestyle Medicine Center in Romania, MedLife encourages prevention and an integrated and balanced approach to all lifestyle parameters, in order to maintain or improve health. A proper lifestyle ensures not only quality of life, but also translates into time and cost savings,” said Mirela Dogaru, Commercial Director of MedLife Group.

“Lifestyle diseases are today the main cause of mortality and disability on the planet, and the World Health Organization estimates that they are the source of around 80% of deaths recorded in Europe. In Romania, the prevalence of obesity and overweight exceeds 50%, although recommendations for a correct lifestyle have long been discussed in the scientific environment. Lifestyle medicine involves the use of therapeutic approaches related to lifestyle – balanced diet, regular physical activity, sleep quality, stress management and avoiding the consumption of risky substances – for the purpose of prevention, treatment or remission of chronic diseases. Scientific evidence shows that this combination of factors, together with motivating and encouraging language, contributes to changing mentalities and improving the health of the population. The creation of the doctor-patient partnership through which a new mentality is built that allows the adoption of the right lifestyle is the key through which we manage to increase the quality of life”, said Dr. Anca Hâncu, coordinator of the MedLife Lifestyle Medicine Center, the representative of Romania, but also general secretary in the Board of the European Lifestyle Medicine Organization (ELMO).

Worldwide, lifestyle medicine is beginning to be recognized as a separate discipline/competency, with specialized care and counseling institutions being created, within which, based on lifestyle, prevention, treatment and even remission of certain conditions are achieved. Lifestyle medicine is based on scientific evidence, medical guidelines and meta-analyses recognized by the medical world, including pharmacological or surgical treatments where necessary.

The activity of the MedLife Lifestyle Medicine Center is carried out in Bucharest, within the MedLife Floreasca Hyperclinic (111-113 Calea Floreasca), but also online.