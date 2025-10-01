MedLife Opens Largest Multidisciplinary Clinic in Argeș

MedLife is expanding its national network and inaugurating a new multidisciplinary hyperclinic in Pitești, following a total investment of €3.1 million.

The new facility, covering 1,500 sqm, was designed as a modern medical hub, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a multidisciplinary team, to provide patients with access to integrated services, from consultations and lab tests to imaging investigations and day hospital care.

The MedLife Hyperclinic in Pitești includes 21 consultation rooms, 2 biological sample collection rooms, 13 day-hospital beds, a fully equipped medical imaging department, and its own laboratory. Special facilities include a minor surgery room, equipped with a CO2 laser and advanced devices for minimally invasive procedures.

Patients in Argeș County now have access to complete medical services: imaging (MRI, CT, tomosynthesis mammography, radiology, DEXA, and ultrasound), laboratory tests including genetics and pathology, consultations across all medical specialties, medical aesthetics, pediatrics, and gastroenterology. For the first time locally, patients can also access advanced cardiac investigations such as cardio-CT and cardio-MRI.

The clinic’s specialties cover a wide range of medical needs, including gastroenterology, cardiology and pediatric cardiology, pulmonology, ENT, endocrinology, gynecology, orthopedics and pediatric orthopedics, urology, ophthalmology, hematology, dermatology, general and pediatric surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, proctology, rheumatology, oncology, diabetes, nutrition, and metabolic diseases. Some of these services are already available under contracts with the National Health Insurance House.

The clinic’s team is made up of 80 doctors and 30 medical staff, operators, and support personnel from Pitești, Bucharest, and Craiova, many of them recognized locally and nationally. Development plans include continuous team expansion and recruiting specialists in areas scarce in Argeș, such as interventional neurosurgery and interventional urology.

The impact on the community was immediate: in just the first months, the clinic treated over 800 patients in July, nearly 1,300 in August, and around 500 in the first week of September — figures that confirm the acute need for modern medical services in the area. Estimates show that, with service expansion and day hospital contracts, the clinic’s capacity will exceed 5,000 patients monthly.

“This investment marks an important moment for the local community. Pitești now has a modern clinic, with comprehensive medical services and cutting-edge technology, ready to meet the diverse needs of patients. The first months have shown us there is very high demand for top-quality healthcare, and our team is prepared to meet these expectations,” said Dr. Cristian Lamba, Manager of MedLife Solomed Pitești.

“Developing local healthcare infrastructure is one of our priorities. Through the Pitești investment, we are strengthening MedLife’s commitment to bringing our expertise and complex investigations closer to patients, which until now required travel to university centers. We aim to stand by the people of Argeș in the long term and contribute to improving their quality of life,” added Dorin Preda, Deputy CEO of MedLife Group.