MedLife opens the largest medical clinic in Sibiu following EUR 2.5 M investment

MedLife continues its expansion plans and inaugurates a new medical unit in Sibiu, which provides Sibiu with integrated medical services, focused on four areas of excellence: pediatrics, diabetes, breast health and medical recovery. The newest MedLife hyperclinic, arranged on 5 levels, covers an area of ​​1500 square meters and is the result of an investment of over 2.5 million euros.

Within the new multidisciplinary unit, patients from Sibiu and the surrounding area can benefit from outpatient consultations and investigations for 26 medical specialties. In addition to the center for adults, with offices in cardiology, neurology, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, endocrinology, rheumatology, internal medicine and family medicine, ultrasound, urology and neurosurgery, dermatology, occupational medicine, Hyperclinica MedLife Sibiu also integrates a center for children with offices in pediatrics, cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology and nutrition, orthopedics, surgery, pneumology, allergology, ophthalmology, endocrinology. At the same time, the new unit includes integrated centers for recovery, diabetes, occupational medicine, harvesting and an imaging and senology department.

The medical team of the Sibiu new clinic consists of 50 doctors in various specialties (gynecology, cardiology, orthopedic, diabetes, endocrinology, neurology, etc).

MedLife Hyperclinic in Sibiu is located on 4A Mihai Viteazu Boulevard and it is open from Monday to Friday, 08:00hrs to 20:00hrs.