MedLife seals two new transactions in Târgu Mureș and Sfântu Gheorghe

MedLife, the private medical services operator, consolidates its position in the Center of the country and announces two more transactions. Thus, the company signed the takeover of the complete package of actions for the Tomorad Diagnostic and Imaging Medical Center from Sfântu Gheorghe and of the majority stake of 60% of the shares of the Gastroenterology Medical Center from Târgu Mureș.

With an activity of over 25 years on the market of private medical services in Romania, the Medical Center of Gastroenterology in Târgu Mureș is recognized locally for its excellent services in the field of digestive pathology. The unit has an efficient department for the diagnosis and modern treatment of digestive disorders with high risk of morbidity such as: esophagitis, ulcer disease, gastritis, liver cirrhosis, acute and chronic pancreatitis, but also a department dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of liver disease and lesions.

Unlike the center in Târgu Mureș, the Medical Diagnostic and Imaging Center in Sfântu Gheorghe has more recently entered the private medical services market in Romania and is recognized for medical imaging services, being equipped with a high-performance CT scanner and a series of ultrasound scans for breast, abdominal, cardiovascular and other investigations. In addition to the imaging area, the Center also provides medical services for other specialties such as neurology, nephrology, orthopedics, cardiology and vascular surgery.

“The two acquisitions are a natural step in expanding our operations in the center of the country. We are already present in both cities with outpatient and laboratory facilities, and new acquisitions will complement existing services, representing new facilities for both our corporate clients and “We look forward to bringing together well-known teams in the medical guild that will add value to our local service,” said Dorin Preda, Executive Director, MedLife Group.

With the completion of the two announced transactions, MedLife will have 41 acquisitions in its portfolio, being also the operator with the greatest expertise in such projects. According to company representatives, other transactions will follow until the end of the year.