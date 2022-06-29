MedLife takes over the majority stake of the Profilaxis center in Timișoara

MedLife private medical operator announced the signing of the acquisition for the majority stake of 80% of the shares of SC M-Profilaxis SRL, one of the top polyclinics in Timișoara. The company will be integrated under the Sfânta Maria brand, through which the network expands its presence in the western part of the country.

Prophylaxis Timișoara has an experience of almost 25 years on the local market and is one of the most well-known medical operators in Timișoara, which provides patients with complete prevention and prophylaxis services. The medical unit integrates occupational medicine services, outpatient, day hospitalization department and an important portfolio of subscribers.

Within the unit, patients can perform medical consultations in over 25 specialties, including cardiology, O.R.L, dermatology, allergology, diabetes, nutrition and metabolic diseases, family medicine and others, the services being provided by a team of over 50 doctors. and collaborators. With the acquisition of the medical unit, both patients and subscribers of the Sfânta Maria network will be able to benefit from medical assistance within Profilaxis.

“We continue our strategic plans to expand the Sfânta Maria network, the second brand part of the MedLife group, which focuses on patients who want to access CAS services in particular. The Sfânta Maria network already has a good coverage in the capital and in the central and eastern region, and with the new transaction, we manage to be closer to the patients from the western part of the country and to offer them the best diagnostic and treatment services. standards,” said Dorin Preda, Executive Director of MedLife Group.