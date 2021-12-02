Meindhardt Group wins the tendering process for design and engineering part for Central District Lagoon City

Forty Management SA announces the completion of the international pitching for design, engineering and technical assistance services for the construction of Central District Lagoon City in Bucharest. The contract with Meindhardt Group is worth approximately EUR 2.8 million, for an eight month period.

Central District Lagoon City is a large urban reconversion mixed-use project, with 290 apartments, 8,000 sqm GLA office building, 7,800 sqm commercial area, a five stars international branded operator hotel with 300 rooms, everything built around a 12.000 sqm man-made turquoise lagoon and 6,000 sqm of white-sand beaches, developed on a 4ha plot in north part of Bucharest.

The project is implemented under an exclusive Crystal Lagoons license own by Forty Management.

Meinhardt Group is one of the largest engineering companies in the world, with an impressive portfolio including landmark projects such as Dubai Mall, The Address Hotel in Dubai, Marina Bay Sand and Gardens by the Bay in Singapore and more then 65 years of experience in managing large complex projects.

For the Central District Lagoon City project, Meinhardt Group will provide architectural services and structure design, installations, facades, lighting and acoustics, infrastructure and waste management, so as to comply with Carbon Neutral standard, the highest standard for “Green Building” standard, using innovative solutions such as heating pumps and integrated solar panels that turn Central District Lagoon City into a utilities provider.

The main architectural concept, the master plan and the schematic design of the project are provided by Răzvan Bârsan & Partners architecture office, while schematic design for the hotel component was managed by Cumulus architecture office.

„We invited engineering, project management and design companies from all over the world to participate in the selection process. We received offers from companies in Australia and America, showing the global interest drawn by this development, as well as our ability to aggregate and conduct an international way of developing”, said Lucian Azoiței, CEO of Forty Management.

Central District Lagoon City will allow swimming, sailing, kayaking, or just simply relaxing on an beach, next to your house