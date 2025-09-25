Memorial Group, a pioneer of medical excellence in Turkey, is strengthening its presence in Romania by inaugurating Memorial City Gate Clinic, its second unit on the local market after acquiring Memorial Băneasa Hospital, and its 13th internationally.

With an investment of over EUR 3 million, the new clinic, located in Piața Presei Libere, is dedicated to outpatient investigations and treatments and reaffirms the Group’s commitment to being closer to patients in Romania, offering them fast access to premium medical services and international expertise. Memorial City Gate Clinic has a generous surface area of over 2,100 sqm, is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, and provides expertise in 40 medical specialties. Patients benefit from comprehensive outpatient services, including multidisciplinary consultations, medical tests, and prevention programs.

The first Memorial Group unit in Romania – Memorial Băneasa Hospital – will continue to operate as a center of excellence for complex cases, surgical interventions, and inpatient care, as well as outpatient services, with more than 23 medical offices, 6 operating rooms, and cutting-edge technology: 3 Tesla MRI, Da Vinci Robot, CT, X-ray, and BrainLab navigation system. Thus, patients have access to an integrated medical pathway, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and recovery.

“The new Memorial City Gate Clinic helps us get closer to people and their healthcare needs. We want this clinic to be a welcoming place where anyone can find support, both for prevention and for diagnosis and treatment. We aim to become a long-term, trusted partner for everyone’s wellbeing. Through the direct connection with Memorial Băneasa Hospital, we can offer patients a complete medical journey, from the first investigations to complex treatment solutions, all under the same umbrella of excellence,” said Adrian Lungu, General Manager of Memorial Romania.

Memorial City Gate Clinic is located in the City Gate – South Tower building, Piața Presei Libere No. 3, Bucharest. Available specialties include: cardiology, internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics & gynecology, orthopedics, dermatology, ENT, ophthalmology, endocrinology, neurology, urology, psychology, and laboratory tests. Services are available both privately and under contract with the National Health Insurance House, giving patients easy access to reimbursed consultations and investigations.

Memorial Healthcare Group in full expansion

In July, Memorial Group in Turkey inaugurated Memorial Bodrum Hospital, offering high-quality medical services to residents and tourists in the Turkish Aegean coast region. This month, the Group continues its expansion with the opening of Memorial Göztepe Hospital in Istanbul, a strategic investment that further strengthens its position as a leader in delivering integrated healthcare services internationally.

Memorial Group currently operates 13 hospitals, 2 medical centers, one clinic, and a wellness center across 6 cities in Turkey, Romania, and Georgia. Each year, it serves approximately 75,000 international patients from over 167 countries, employs more than 7,000 staff members, and has a capacity of over 1,510 beds—demonstrating its operational strength and scale.