Mercedes-Benz is coming to Romania: EUR 130 M investment and 526 jobs

Mercedes-Benz intends to invest in Romania. The German car company wants to open a factory in Sebeș and create 526 jobs.

The investment would amount to 130 million euros, according to the Unirea newspaper from Alba Iulia, which also reports that Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă was present today to mark the beginning of the Mercedes factory.

The project will be carried out through Star Assembly SRL, a subsidiary of Daimler Mercedes Star, which until now was the Romanian company assembling eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes as well as nine-speed transmissions for Mercedes-Benz, will handle the construction of the factory, which will have an area of ​​33,650 meters squares.

A production capacity of 500,000 units per year is also estimated, with production expected to start in 2024 at the earliest. There is therefore a 15-month lead time for the factory construction work. Assembly activities of electric drive units for the fully electric Mercedes-EQ models will take place here, starting in 2025, notes ziarulunirea.ro.

For this project, Mercedes obtained aid from the state in the amount of 185.4 million lei (approximately 38 million euros).