Mercedes-Benz Romania appoints new CEO

Mercedes-Benz Romania has announced that Amanda Zhang (43), Senior Manager Marketing Communications at Mercedes-Benz AG, will take over the CEO position from Martin Schulz (47), starting March 1st 2021. After having led Mercedes-Benz Romania for almost two years, guiding the team through unprecedented times, Martin Schulz will now take over the position as President and CEO, for Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East.

Amanda Zhang’s career path began with an International Management Associate Programme within Daimler, almost 20 years ago. Since then she has overseen various complex international projects within the company, such as “Journey to China” – that consisted in moving all wholesale operations from Hong Kong to Beijing. She has proven to be a genuine asset to the company, having played important parts in Japan’s Sales Market Management team, in putting together the Product Management and Marketing team in Region Europe and, starting with 2016, in devising a Product Management and Marketing competence centre based in two locations across Europe and developing local and regional projects across 18 European markets. Amanda Zhang has a leadership track record and extensive know-how acquired through leading plenty of successful projects within Daimler, attributes paramount to ushering Mercedes-Benz Romania towards the mobility of the future in all respects.

“Amanda is a force of nature – having witnessed her work on the development and streamlining of operations as well as her steadfast commitment to the digitalization of business operations, I am certain that she is an experienced leader and the right person to drive Mercedes-Benz Romania further”, mentioned Karl Schregle, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales Europe. “2020 was a tough test for all the professionals in leadership positions. Martin Schulz passed it with flying colours. His wide breadth of knowledge and strong command of our business were crucial in weathering a time of great ambiguity. He has proven to be a resourceful leader, who embraced the challenges and took change as an opportunity to test new ways of working. The number one position of Mercedes-Benz in the Romanian premium passenger cars segment in 2020 is one strong proof of all that”, he continued.

“I am most excited to be joining the Mercedes-Benz Romania team and I look forward to continuing on the strong momentum created by Martin. Mercedes-Benz is a pioneer in many matters, especially safety or digital transformation and I am committed to driving forward Mercedes-Benz’s top leader position on the local market and to cementing the company’s claim to a carbon-neutral future. I look forward to working with a talented team of professionals to create value for our customers and partners”, said Amanda Zhang.

Similarly to Amanda Zhang, Martin Schulz also joined Mercedes-Benz 20 years prior and his professional career took him through assignments in several countries. Before his position as CEO of Mercedes-Benz Romania, he was responsible for Sales & Marketing activities in Vietnam and Thailand, followed by the Head of Product & Marketing position in Mercedes-Benz Korea, starting 2016.

“The two years spent as CEO of Mercedes-Benz Romania represented a meaningful chapter of my professional career, especially considering the unforeseen challenge that the pandemic brought on. I am utterly thankful for an incredibly experienced team that continued to push the limits and helped lead Mercedes-Benz Romania towards our goals. I am 100% sure that Amanda will take the CEO role to a whole new level”, Martin Schulz mentioned.