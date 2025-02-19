MerchantPro Compass: The Romanian eCommerce Market in 2024 – Between Stable Growth of Over 8% and Strategic Adaptation

The annual MerchantPro Compass analysis, conducted by the local SaaS eCommerce platform MerchantPro, based on data from online stores active in both 2024 and the previous year, reveals that Romania’s eCommerce market continued to grow in 2024, with an increase of over 8% in order value compared to the previous year. The number of orders grew by 3%, and the average cart value increased by 5.15%, indicating a rising trend in purchase value per transaction.

“The local eCommerce market is evolving steadily, but international competition, especially from Chinese platforms, is putting pressure on merchants. Differentiation is no longer just about price but also about the customer experience. Thus, personalized offers, integrating AI solutions for more relevant recommendations, and automating order management processes are key elements for long-term success,” says Arthur Rădulescu, CEO of MerchantPro.

Online Commerce by Quarter: Q2 Was the Best Performing

The dynamics of the eCommerce market varied significantly throughout 2024 from one quarter to another. In the first quarter (January – March), growth was moderate, with a 5% increase in order value and 4% more transactions, mainly driven by strong performance in February (+9.5%).

According to the MerchantPro Compass analysis, the second quarter (April – June) recorded the strongest growth, with a 12%+ increase in order value, peaking in April, when the growth compared to April 2023 reached 28%.

In the third quarter (July – September), the market continued to expand at a stable rate, with an 11% increase, positively influenced by a rise in September orders (+8.5%).

Due to the November elections and economic uncertainty, the fourth quarter (October – December) saw more modest growth, with revenues increasing by less than 5% and the number of transactions stagnating (+0.1%).

Even though the holiday season started strong in October with a 10% increase, November and December recorded minimal growth of 4% and 1%, respectively, amid political uncertainty, declining consumer purchasing appetite, and more cautious budget planning by both consumers and retailers.

Industry Analysis: Contrasting Trends Between Sectors

eCommerce performance in 2024 varied significantly by sector. The Auto & Moto category was the most dynamic, with a 50%+ increase in order value and a 90% surge in transaction volume.

The Beauty segment continued to grow, with sales up 12.87%, although the number of orders increased at a slower pace. Fashion remained under pressure, experiencing a 6.7% decline, while Home & Deco dropped by 9.39% in order value. Sporting goods, on the other hand, saw 16% growth.

In the Electronics segment, performance was mixed: a modest 2.58% increase in order value but a 4.66% decrease in transaction volume, suggesting a shift towards fewer but higher-value purchases.

Groceries maintained a positive trend, with a 25% increase in sales value, reflecting the steady adoption of online grocery shopping.

In the B2B sector, the market remained relatively stable, with a 5.91% increase in order value and gradual adoption of digital solutions.

Across sectors, the eCommerce market showed uneven dynamics, with some industries experiencing significant growth while others stagnated or contracted. This highlights the need for tailored strategies for each market segment. Automation and AI will continue to redefine eCommerce, optimizing operations and minimizing errors.

“eCommerce merchants will need to adopt flexible strategies focused on personalization, emerging technologies, omnichannel expansion, and cross-border growth in regional markets. In 2025, success will belong to those who stay agile, continuously innovate, and create personalized customer experiences. Meanwhile, adaptability will become a sine qua non condition in a constantly evolving market. Investment in technology and process optimization will be critical factors for sustainable growth,” emphasizes Arthur Rădulescu, CEO of MerchantPro.

About MerchantPro

MerchantPro is a project by ShopMania Net, catering to eCommerce entrepreneurs in Romania and Europe through competitive eCommerce functionalities, professional support services, and customized solutions tailored to specific development needs.

The MerchantPro platform is used regionally, boasting over 20 years of experience in the market. In the last three years, MerchantPro has strengthened its presence both locally and internationally, with over 2,000 active stores in Romania and a continuously growing number in Western and Southeastern Europe.