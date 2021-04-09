Mercure Mediaș Binderbubi joins the Accor network in Romania

Accor has announced the signing of a management contract with the owner of Mercure Sighișoara Binderbubi Hotel & SPA for the operation of its hotel in Medias, thus opening the seventh Mercure hotel in Romania. The hotel will welcome its first guests in May 2021, following a major renovation.

Mercure Mediaș Binderbubi Hotel and SPA will offer 46 elegant rooms, 2 meeting rooms for up to 150 participants, one generous panoramic restaurant, a bar and a spa with indoor heated pool. Located a short and pleasant drive away from the center of Medias, one of the best-preserved medieval city centers in Romania, the hotel is positioned on a charming hill, near the forest, overlooking the city. Mediaș is the second biggest city in Sibiu District, is 1 hour away from Sibiu and Târgu Mureș International Airports and 2 hours away from the future Brasov International Airport. The city lies in the heart of an area that used to be inhabited by Transylvanian Saxons. On a 20 km radius around it, there are dozens of fortified churches, two of them UNESCO World heritage sites.

“It gives us great satisfaction to add one more destination to the Accor portfolio in Romania and even more with the same Owner, this is a proof of Accor’s distribution power and professionalism. Mediaș and its surroundings have a huge tourism potential and we look forward to enhance its visibility through our network. With its authentic look and feel, Mercure is the ideal brand to reveal the genuine charm of places and the stories of their people.” , says Cătălina ROȘU – Development Director Romania, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova and Czech Republic.

Following its transformation, the existing Binderbubi Hotel in Mediaș will join the internationally recognized Mercure network and will be managed by Accor in the frame of a management contract with the local company Daflog. The Owner of Daflog company, Livia Călburean stated:

“By expanding our partnership with global hospitality player Accor, we reaffirm our confidence in their professionalism and resilience, especially in these times of turmoil for the hotel industry. Accor brings both the know-how and the right operational and marketing tools required to boost the performance of a hotel, as well as to raise the local and international profile of a destination. Together, we aim to place our city among the top leisure destinations for both local and international travellers.”

Mercure is the non-standardized midscale brand of Accor, offering hotels that are all different and locally inspired. Mercure is the only mid-scale hotel brand that combines the strength of an international network with a strong quality commitment and the warm experience of hotels that are rooted in their local community.