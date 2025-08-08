Mercure opens new hotel in Alba Iulia

Mercure Hotels & Resorts, renowned for its authentic and locally inspired hospitality, announced the opening of Mercure Alba Iulia, the first internationally affiliated hotel in the historic heart of Transylvania. Just a five-minute stroll from the iconic Alba Carolina Citadel, the new hotel blends Roman legacy, medieval elegance, and modern comfort into an unforgettable hospitality experience.

Since its founding in 1973, Mercure has been dedicated to unveiling the treasures surrounding each address with a locally inspired atmosphere that reflects the unique essence of each destination. With over 1,000 hotels in 70 countries, Mercure continues to provide locally inspired experiences, making every stay a journey of discovery. With over 210 additional hotels under development, Mercure boasts the largest development pipeline in Accor’s portfolio, continuing to deliver high-quality standards infused with a deep sense of locality. In Romania, Mercure stands out with ten operating hotels and six more in the pipeline, reflecting the brand’s strong appeal and continued expansion across the country.

Mercure Alba Iulia welcomes guests with 118 elegant rooms, an ancient Roman-inspired spa, modular conference spaces for up to 500 guests, and an à la carte restaurant combining Transylvanian flavours with culinary hints from local recipes. Whether visiting for business or leisure, travellers will find themselves immersed in the rich stories of Apulum, the ancient name of Alba Iulia, through carefully curated décor, guided experiences, and artisan details sourced from the local community.

Accor, world leading hotel operator, currently operates 24 hotels in Romania, and offers over 2,600 rooms across major cities and key resort destinations. Strengthening its commitment to the Romanian market, the group is preparing to open 18 new hotels by 2027, which will add nearly 2,000 additional rooms to its national portfolio.

“With Mercure Alba Iulia, our ambition is to deliver a truly unique experience, One that celebrates the city’s extraordinary heritage while offering all the comfort and service expected of an international brand. We envision this hotel as both a cultural landmark and the ideal starting point for exploring Alba Iulia’s rich past and vibrant present. At the same time, it is designed to be the perfect host for business events, private celebrations, and memorable gatherings,” said Alexandra Cehan, Cluster General Manager, Mercure Alba Iulia and ibis Styles Bucharest City Center.

Mercure Alba Iulia is developed by Dentotal Group, a long-standing partner of Accor in Romania, with three operating hotels in the country and one more under development. The brand-new hotel reflects a trusted collaboration built on shared values, such as a commitment to quality and operational excellence, a passion for delivering memorable guest experiences, and a mutual ambition to bring local destinations to life by celebrating their unique stories and cultural treasures.

“Our continued partnership with Accor reflects our shared ambition to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences rooted in local heritage. With the global prestige of the Mercure brand, the strength of Accor’s distribution channels, and a proven track record in operational excellence, we are confident that Mercure Alba Iulia will offer guests outstanding service and authentic moments of discovery, while elevating the city’s appeal as a cultural destination,” said Bogdan Dogariu, representative of Dentotal Group.

A Living Museum – Hotel Design Inspired by a Rediscovered Roman Road

The hotel’s architecture and design concept were developed around the recent archaeological rediscovery of a Roman road crossing ancient Apulum. From mosaic-style lighting in the lobby to historic maps, frescoes, and local crafts showcased throughout, Mercure Alba Iulia invites guests to explore layers of history. Each room is individually themed with influences from Roman, medieval, or modern periods.

A Community Landmark

Mercure Alba Iulia is proud to be the first hotel in the city affiliated with an international chain. Its location on 2A Dimitrie Cantemir Street provides direct access to the main touristic sites, including the Orthodox Cathedral of the Reunification, the Roman Catholic Cathedral, and the National Unification Museum.

The hotel offers outdoor parking, a dedicated business centre, and multiple event venues, making it a versatile hub for social events, conferences, and corporate meetings.

Discover Local – Mercure’s Ongoing Commitment

Aligned with Mercure’s “Locally Inspired” brand positioning, the Discover Local programme is designed to ignite guests’ curiosity and deepen their connection with each destination, by showcasing authentic food and beverage experiences and promoting local specialities. The programme invites travellers to explore the flavours and traditions unique to each region. Beyond cuisine, Discover Local also reveals the stories, legends, and hidden gems that only locals know. Through these curated encounters, Mercure enriches every stay with a sense of place and cultural insight and transforms each visit into a meaningful journey of discovery.