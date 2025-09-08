MET Group announces leadership change

Swiss-based MET Group, a significant market player in the European energy industry, announces the appointment of Huibert Vigeveno as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), effective January 1, 2026. Controlling shareholder and current GCEO of MET Group, Benjamin Lakatos, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board and remains active in guiding the company`s vision and growth.

MET Group`s tremendous growth over the past years enables the company to make a significant change in its leadership with the aim to further boost business performance, rapidly extend its customer base and accelerate expansion plans.

MET Group is delighted to announce that Huibert Vigeveno, a top-tier energy industry leader, joins the company as GCEO after a distinguished 30-year career with energy major Shell.

Huibert brings extensive experience in leading large, complex and global organizations. Most recently, serving as a member of Shell’s global Executive Committee and as the group’s Director of Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, where he drove a customer value proposition across a range of businesses and geographies and led an organization of over 30,000 people. Previously, he served as the Executive Chairman of Shell in China, and successfully led the integration of Shell`s USD 53Bln acquisition of the BG Group, subsequently becoming its transition CEO. Huibert recently joined the Board of KBR, a global technology and engineering solutions company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, as a non-executive director.

Benjamin Lakatos, controlling shareholder and current Group Chief Executive Officer of MET Group, will assume the position of Executive Chairman of the Holding Board of Directors, maintaining his majority shareholding, and will focus on driving long-term vision and growth.

“Huibert’s exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and operational expertise will drive MET’s future aspirations to new heights,” said Benjamin Lakatos. “I am confident that his appointment will enhance MET’s global position while staying true to our roots as an independent, entrepreneurial company.”