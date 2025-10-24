Meta Estate Trust Resubmits Plan to Pay 6 Million Lei Dividends

Meta Estate Trust, a holding company active in the real estate sector and acting as a bridge between the property market and the capital market, is resubmitting its proposal to distribute cash dividends from the profit achieved in 2024.

The proposal, initially submitted for shareholder vote in July and not approved due to lack of quorum, aims to distribute a gross dividend of 0.05 lei per ordinary share. The total maximum value of the dividends to be distributed to shareholders amounts to nearly 6 million lei, corresponding to the company’s more than 118 million ordinary shares.

Meta Estate Trust reported a net profit of 10.87 million lei for 2024.

“The distribution of dividends is an expression of our commitment to investors and of the confidence they place in Meta Estate Trust’s role, both in the capital market and in the real estate sector. The strong results achieved in 2024 allow us to propose, for the second consecutive year, a dividend policy that combines cash payments with free shares. We are bringing this topic back to shareholders’ attention, as we promised, and we are aiming for a level of participation that will enable us to reach the 80% voting rights threshold required by the Articles of Association for this decision. The company’s solid financial position and positive cash flow allow us to make this distribution in a sustainable and responsible way, aligned with our goal of maintaining a predictable dividend policy that conveys stability and confidence to investors.” Bogdan Gramanschi, Interim CEO and CFO, Meta Estate Trust

This marks the second time that Meta Estate Trust has proposed a cash dividend distribution since its listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. In previous years, the company rewarded its shareholders through a mix of cash and free shares (for the 2022 profit) and through the exclusive distribution of free shares (for the 2023 profit).

The proposed cash dividend distribution for the 2024 financial year applies to all ordinary shares issued by Meta Estate Trust and will be subject to approval during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS).

Shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be those registered on the record date to be established in the OGMS convening notice, and the payment is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year. Further technical details regarding the distribution will be communicated in accordance with applicable regulations.

To facilitate participation, shareholders may also cast their votes electronically via the eVote platform until the date of the General Meeting.

In parallel, the Board of Directors has decided that Bogdan Gramanschi, CFO of Meta Estate Trust, will also assume the position of Interim CEO following the end of Alex Bonea’s mandate, until the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer. Information regarding the outcome of the recruitment process and the assumption of responsibilities by the new CEO will be made public in due course.