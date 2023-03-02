METAMINDS announces a new management structure

METAMINDS, an IT and cyber-security solutions integrator in Romania, confirms the adoption of a dualistic governance structure. The new management model is the shareholders’ response thought to best accommodate a growing number of customers to the portfolio and the company’s plans to set up new business lines and attract investment. Going forward, METAMINDS will be run by a non-executive Supervisory Board and an executive Board of Directors.

Overseeing the company’s long-term strategic approach, as President of the Supervisory Board, is Ovidiu Ghiman. Ovidiu is a high-level and highly seasoned Romanian tech executive, currently CEO& Cofounder of Ronin – the startup crowdfunding platform that reached EUR 1mil in under 1 year since inception. Bringing with him over 24 years of proven expertise in top strategic roles with major corporations, he will be the head of METAMINDS’s new two-tier management structure as President of the Supervisory Board. Instrumental to the new strategic role Ovidiu is taking on, is his previous experience in attracting investment for fast growing companies.

“The top professionals working at METAMINDS and the company values convinced me to join the team and contribute my expertise and professional record to the growth plans from a non-executive role. I bring with me my 24-year operational track-record in multinational organizations and the more recent performance in attracting investment for fast growing companies. This is a major change for METAMINDS, who is now redefining its corporate governance model to attract investment that will support its ambitious development planned designed by the management team. I’ve always been a supporter of performance and excellence and METAMINDS is a perfect representation of these values, essential for a technology services company. What makes these values even more outstanding, I believe, is that they are the result of the work, the passion and the cohesion of a 100% Romanian team who became, shortly after its inception, an acknowledged and respected player on an extremely competitive and international market.” Ovidiu Ghiman, METAMINDS President of the Supervisory Board.

Andrei Cruceru, who previously held the role of Sole Administrator with the company, has been appointed as President of the Board of Directors.

“The new governance structure and the expertise of the management team will translate into enhanced-quality services and results. As always, we are very well positioned to respond swiftly and efficiently to our customers’ needs at global industry standards, as well as to scale up our development plans and support the diversification of our business lines,” said Andrei Cruceru, METAMINDS President of the Board of Directors & Cofounder.