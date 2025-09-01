MetaWealth and One United Properties implement framework agreement signed in 2024. The total value of the two investments reached EUR 21.3 million, exceeding the initial estimate of EUR 20 million, through issuance and distribution of financial instruments whose performance is linked to premium apartment packages intended for rental. The first issuance is linked to a package of 31 apartments in the premium development One Lake District, with a total investment value of EUR 5.16 million successfully closed with 191 investors from 16 countries. On August 28th, 2025, three other assets followed, One North Lofts, One Lake Club and One High District, subject to the largest apartments investment of 2025 at EUR 16.17 million, involving 69 rental apartments and 83 parking spaces in these three premium developments, including furnishing of some apartments. Thus, MetaWealth has exceeded the initial estimated value of the investment, marking a total of EUR 21.3 million through issuances of financial instruments whose performance is linked to 100 apartments in four ONE United Properties developments.

“While the current market conditions are opportunistic for investors there are several challenges when it comes to residential real estate in Bucharest: a lack of capital markets-based products, a lack of capital formation, significant risk due to lack of regulation and lack of accessibility to Premium Developments. We are addressing these market challenges through this deal with the largest Premium Developer in Romania, One United Properties. MetaWealth bonds are MiFID II compliant financial instruments through which foreign capital is attracted, from our global investor community composed of investors from 28 countries, while providing domestic accessibility to three of the top developments in Bucharest in a safe and profitable way”, said Michael Topolinski IV, Partner and Managing Director of Investor Relations MetaWealth.

- Advertisement -

”The contract with MetaWealth demonstrates that the global market appreciates the quality of One United Properties’ products. Exceeding the initial investment estimate confirms the increased appetite of international investors for premium assets in Romania. We appreciate the innovation brought by MetaWealth bonds to real estate investments through tokenisation, a model that makes premium properties accessible worldwide and contributes to positioning Bucharest on the map of relevant destinations for global capital”, added Victor Căpitanu, Co-founder and co-CEO of One United Properties.

Founded under Luxembourg Securitisation law, MetaWealth has issued bonds, creating an innovative investment solution for high-net-worth investors and institutions globally. The fintech company has opened the residential market to MiFID II compliant bonds, bringing safer assets to the Bucharest market. In the near future, MetaWealth plans to extend its product offerings to include private credit and various real estate segments. Advanced partnership talks with local and international banks continue as these institutions are interested in offering clients access to MetaWealth’s investment opportunities in Romania, Spain, Italy, Greece and Poland.

Furthermore, earlier in July 2025, MetaWealth surpassed a major milestone, with Assets Under Management of EUR 46 million. This landmark achievement highlights the strength of its investment portfolio and long-term commitment to capital growth.