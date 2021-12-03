Metropolis Center’s new ground floor revamped with EUR 1 M

PPF Real Estate, developer and investor with real estate assets has invested over almost EUR 1 million in Metropolis Center, for the redesign of the ground floor and ongoing works for the pizzetta located just outside the building.

Construction works have been in development for the past months and come to fruition in November this year.

“Our purpose is creating value for our tenants, as well as providing high quality standards and a pleasant, inspiring work environment. The new investment is proof of PPF’s long-term commitment to Romania and to its tenants, who need change and upgrade now that they are returning to the office in a hybrid work model. We are enthused to now welcome our tenants and visitors in Metropolis Center`s new ground floor experience. The new lobby design is both impressive, efficient, streamlines indoor traffic, and offers an array of facilities to our tenants”, said Mirela Ciovica, Head of Leasing Romania, PPF Real Estate.

The new ground floor in Metropolis Center features a new reception desk, fully furnished meeting rooms designed to be used by the building tenants, and a coffee shop, as a novelty introduced by the new design.

The canteen capacity was extended by transforming part of the former lobby in building B into restaurant space. The floor also hosts relaxing areas with small tables and sofas available for tenants and visitors. The new concept includes styled finishes on the floors, walls and ceilings, TV screens and info panels, creating a warm and welcoming environment.

Considered a reference building in Bucharest by its unique architecture and central location, Metropolis Center has 19,000 sqm for office and retail spaces and 1,500 sqm of pizzetta in its front.