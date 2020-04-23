Michelin Romania resumes production at the tire plant in Zalau

After Dacia, another automotive plant is resuming activity in Romania. French group Michelin has announced that they had resumed activity in their second plant in Romania, the tire factory in Zalau, while the factory in Floresti, Prahova remains closed.

Michelin has halted activity across all its three plants in Romania at the end of March. The activity of the third factory, also in Zalau, had been resumed since April 8.

“The production of Zalau Tire plan has been progressively resumed since April 21. The necessary sanitary measures have been enforced, as our priority is to protect the health and safety of our employees. The plant in Floresti remains closed for now, except for certain critical activities that have a specific schedule“, reads a press release.

Michelin Group started its activity in Romania in August 2001 and it has now 2,800 employees, three plants and a commercial network.