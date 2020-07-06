Microsoft buys IT company that also has offices in Iasi

Microsoft has announced the conclusion of a transaction with Movial, a global software engineering and design services company specializing in mobile and embedded devices, which also has an office in Iasi, eastern Romania. Movial is now looking to expand its coders team.

“60 Movial employees from the Iasi office have joined the Microsoft Devices firm to continue the company’s investment in the efforts to develop Android platforms“, Microsoft Romania announced.

Microsoft also says that it will expand its software engineering teams, while its Movial centre in Iasi will become Microsoft’s fourth technology development centre in the region.

Hiring will take place in all Movial offices, not only in Romania but also in Taiwan and U.S.