Miele Romania GM to also coordinate the activity of Miele Hungary

The general manager of Miele Romania, Loredana Butnaru is taking over the coordination of Miele’s activity in Hungary. As the brand has different distribution channels and customers in Hungary, such as on the premium kitchen brand, which is much more developed, Loredana Butnaru’s mandate will target the implementation of new directions in the Hungarian subsidiary’s strategy.

“Unlike Romania, Miele is strongly positioned in the premium retail of kitchen furniture in Hungary, but there is potential also in the online and offline retail. Miele customers are used to physically go to the multi-brand stores to buy their home appliances. My mandate is temporary, and in the upcoming period I will implement the know how developed in those 7 years since I have been running Miele Romania, in order to redesign the business in Hungary and prepare it for a new level”, said Loredana Butnaru, General Manager Miele Romania.

Miele Romania has reported a growth of around 45% during March this year, and of 19% in April.