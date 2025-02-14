Mikro Kapital Lists €2M Bond on Bucharest Stock Exchange

The first bond issue of Mikro Kapital IFN S.A., a company specializing in lending services for micro and small enterprises in Romania, enters trading today, February 14th, on the Multilateral Trading System (SMT) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The corporate, registered, non-convertible, guaranteed bonds, worth a total of EUR 2 million, will mature on 02.02.2027. The bonds identifiable under the stock exchange symbol MKR27E, in a total number of 20,000 units, have a nominal value of 100 euros/bond and a fixed annual interest of 12%. The admission to trading for this bond issue was brokered by Goldring, as an Authorized Consultant. In the public offering addressed exclusively to qualified investors conducted by Mikro Kapital, 20 professional investors subscribed.

“I welcome Mikro Kapital to the capital market, which, starting today, enters trading with the first bond issue listed on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Mikro Kapital’s field of activity, namely providing loans to small businesses, is continuously developing, which shows the market’s need for such solutions. I am pleased to note the openness of lending institutions to BVB, which once again confirms the capacity of the capital market to support the Romanian economy.”, stated Radu Hanga, President of BVB.

“This bond issue, listed with the support of Goldring on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, marks an important moment for Mikro Kapital. We are pleased to attract a new source of financing, which will allow us to support Romanian entrepreneurs and farmers through financial solutions tailored to their needs. We thank the investors who subscribed to the offer and who put their trust in our vision and development plans.”, mentioned Andrei Boscata, CEO of Mikro Kapital.

“We are pleased to see Mikro Kapital opening to capital market mechanisms and are happy to mediate this first step on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The Issuer’s decision to test the market with a bond issue guaranteed by securities and with an attractive interest rate of 12% offers investors a solid investment alternative. The bond issue continues the series of moments that consolidate Mikro Kapital’s upward trajectory, after the constant growth of the loan portfolio, obtaining international ratings, concluding over 10 financing partnerships with local banks and investment funds. We remain confident that this listing represents only the first step in a series of future initiatives aimed at supporting the expansion of Mikro Kapital IFN S.A.”, said Virgil Zahan, CEO of Goldring.

According to the Memorandum, the funds raised through the bond issue are intended to finance lending activities that will allow the development of the business and the consolidation of the position on the microfinance market, in correlation with the existing opportunities and the growing demand for Mikro Kapital IFN S.A. products.

Mikro Kapital IFN SA is a non-bank lending institution, established in 2016, that provides loans to microenterprises and small businesses in Romania.