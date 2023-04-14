Ministers of Agriculture from 6 countries common stance on grain crisis in Ukraine

The ministers of agriculture from Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary agreed on Friday, following a video conference meeting, to act unitedly in the issue of Ukrainian grains and to stop making decisions separately, announced the Ministry of Agriculture in Bucharest.

“During the video conference, the situation created on the markets of the 6 member states by the import of agri-food products from Ukraine was discussed. This meeting continues the approach taken by the Prime Ministers of Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, respectively the President of Bulgaria, who signed a letter addressed to the President of the European Commission, requesting concrete measures to improve the situation. During the videoconference, we agreed that these issues should not be addressed separately, but in a unitary manner by the six member states”, says a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on Friday.

“We all agreed that our experts should draw up a briefing, which we would agree on at a political level, after which it would be presented both within the Council of Ministers of Agriculture on April 25, and forwarded to the European Commissioners for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski and respectively to trade, Valdis Dombrovskis. The text of the information will be mutually agreed upon,” the release states.

The prime ministers of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and the president of Bulgaria sent a joint letter to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in which they ask her for a series of measures to protect the internal markets.

“I signed together with my counterparts from Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland a joint letter addressed to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, through which we propose a set of measures aimed at significantly reducing the imbalances created in the market by the massive imports of Ukrainian grain”, Romanian PM Nicolae Ciucă announced.