Minthical has new Managing Director  

Minthical, a full-service international communications agency with offices in Switzerland, Romania and The UK, is delighted to announce the appointment of a key member of its management team.

Simina Leotescu has joined Minthical as Managing Director, bringing over 15 years’ experience to this new position. She will lead and inspire the growing Creative Hub in Bucharest to deliver outstanding imaginative work and will be operationally involved across projects, where her background in strategic planning will be a real asset.

Minthical’s co-founders, Magda Oltean and Dan Gheorghe, who will still take active roles with all clients, said “we reached a point where we needed a new member of the Minthical family – a highly experienced agency manager with strategic and creative skills, an open mind and a clear vision. We knew it had to be Simina!”

“Simina currently lives between Bucharest, Romania and Ithaca, NY, so we will use this opportunity to speed up our plans to extend our reach into North America and further leverage our network in that region.”

Simina’s experience in agencies, including DDB and Propaganda, allowed her to perfect her skills and refine her strategic vision. She has worked with more than 100 brands across sectors: from international accounts (McDonalds, Pepsi, HBO, Comedy Central) to local clients (Rienergy); from FMCG (Napolact, Tchibo, Tomi, Ardealul, Boromir) to media (Radio Guerrilla, Biz) and banking (BRD – Groupe Société Générale and Bancpost). She has developed extraordinary award-winning campaigns, with over 40 shortlisted or recognised by national or international festival competitions, such as Cannes Lions and Effies.

An innovative force within the industry, Simina has been a regular jury member for the Effie awards and taught Strategic Thinking in Advertising as a collaborating professor at the University of Bucharest. She was also selected by IAA Bucharest for an intense mini MBA, supported by professors from the Berlin School of Creative Leadership.

Taking a holistic approach to creativity in all parts of her life, in her free time Simina balances a love of yoga and a passion for sustainability. In the office, she nurtures productivity with a person-centred attitude to team leadership.

Speaking about her new role, Simina said “I believe in the power of ideas. From art to film to advertising, I am drawn towards individuals and organizations with the courage to push the boundaries with fresh and bold new concepts. In Minthical, I found an openness to innovation and this courage to seek the unexpected. I’m excited to join the team, explore Minthical is happy to have Simina on board to continue to breathe new life into clients’ stories.