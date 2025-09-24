The gas-fired power plant at Mintia will be started for testing at the beginning of next year and will begin producing electricity for the national energy system starting in August, announced Casian Nițulescu, State Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, on Wednesday. The project is being carried out by Mass Global Energy Rom, a company specially established for this investment, part of a group from Iraq, registered in the Cayman Islands.

“The pipeline that will supply gas to the plant, coming from the BRUA pipeline, will be ready no later than October 15–20. Testing will begin in January–February 2026, and energy production will start in August 2026. This is a project developing on schedule, with a cost of 1.4 billion euros, for a capacity of 1,737 MW,” Nițulescu said during an event by the newspaper Bursa.

The plant will provide base-load energy, but being flexible, it will also help balance the national energy system, he added. In December 2024, the Romanian Government declared the “MASS Mintia Power Plant” project as one of national importance in the electricity sector. The new plant, located in Hunedoara County, will operate using modern and efficient technologies, utilizing gas and steam turbines.

The plant is being built on the site of the former coal-fired Mintia power station, which was closed in 2021.

The new power plant is expected to produce approximately 12,159 GWh of electricity annually, with a projected lifespan of 30 years.