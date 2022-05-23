Mintia thermal power plant put up for sale through public auction, at a starting price of EUR 91.2 M

The Mintia thermal power plant will be put up for sale through a public auction, according to a statement from Expert Insolvență SPRL, judicial administrator of Complexul Energetic Hunedoara SA, the total starting price of the auction that will take place on 15.07.2022 being 91.23 million euros plus VAT. In the case of the thermal power plant will not be sold on July 15, the set date of the auction, the procedure will be resumed on July 29 and then on August 12.

The tender registration documentation must be submitted electronically at least 72 hours (3 working days) before the auction date / time. The capitalization conditions of this asset were approved by the meeting of SCEH SA creditors during the meeting convened by the judicial administrator on May 20, 2022.

Regarding the importance of the energy field and the impact that such an investment will have for the entire community in the area and for the National Energy System, the shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, imposed certain conditions on the buyer, such as achieving a new 800Mwh energy capacity in gas methane and renewable energy until the end of 2026. In order to comply with the imposed conditions, the specifications provide for a series of sanctions, up to the cancellation of the sale and the payment of damages. B

By taking this measure, it will be possible to implement the necessary steps to stop pollution with sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and dust, and to adapt the Mintia Thermal Power Plant to the new European standards that aim to move from electricity generation to coal base from renewable sources.

The Mintia thermal power plant is composed of land (3,297,807 sqm) and constructions, as well as movable goods and related equipment.

Mintia Thermal Power Plant is located in southwestern Transylvania, on the banks of the Mureş River, 9 km away from the city of Deva. The plant currently has 5 energy groups for the production of electricity and heat, powered by steam boilers of 660 t / h, 13.72 MPa, 550 ° C. Each block is an independent unit and has a capacity of 1,075 MW (4 * 210 MW + 1 * 235 MW). The electricity produced was delivered to the national system through an interconnection station – Mintia of 110kV220 kV and 400 kV.

The plant was put into operation in 3 stages: 1969 – 1971 (stage 4 × 210 MW), 1977 – group 5 and 1980 – group 6 of 210 MW each. Group 3 was upgraded in 2009 to 235 MW. From its commissioning until the end of 2011, the Mintia thermal power plant delivered 204 TWh of the electricity needed by Romania and consumed 117 million tons of coal. With a history of over 50 years, the Mintia Thermal Power Plant was shut down last March.