Mirus Group, the new tenant of Globalworth in Romania

Mirus, an international group focused on multidisciplinary consulting, becomes the tenant of Globalworth real estate developer. The leased area amounts to 700 square meters and is brokered by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox in the Green Court C building, for a period of 5 years.

The 60 employees of the Mirus Group (which includes Mirus, Lexington, Tax Representation and Nexia CRG) will carry out their activity in the Globalworth building starting with October 2021 and will benefit from the facilities of the largest business community in the country: Globalworth District.

„Health and well-being have become key elements in the office post pandemic transactions. We are delighted that a global company is joining our business community, appreciating our ongoing efforts to keep people safe. Green Court is an innovative, colourful space, where new ideas take shape and creativity easily finds its place. We welcome the Mirus team and we are sure that we will strengthen this partnership from one year to another. We wish our partners many successful projects in their new business home and we thank them for their trust”, said Ema Iftimie, Head of Leasing & Customer Care, Globalworth Romania.

The trend of returning to the office is already felt in the Romanian market, as a sign of getting back to normal. More and more Globalworth business partners say that working from home cannot be a long-term solution, because it is difficult for employees to separate their personal and professional life.

„Each relocation meant a new stage for the development of our company and we are grateful to be part of the largest business community in the country, Globalworth District. It’s very important for us to build partnerships with organizations whose values and leadership we share and notice in our company’s culture. The new office will have multiple facilities and conference rooms, as well as a design that creates a functional and relaxing work environment. The location and proximity of the means of transport, but also the offices of many of our clients and partners, represent essential advantages for us”, added Raluca Țuțu, Partner, Tax Services, Mirus Group.