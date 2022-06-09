MOCAPP allocates EUR 500,000 for the L!NK application, enters the UK market

MOCAPP, a tech company that helps brands grow their online sales through marketing automation, is entering a new round of funding through SeedBlink to support its UK market launch. This new round of financing is a bridge-type, has a value of € 320,000, and is led as a lead investor by ROCA X, which provides € 150,000.

The new L!NK software is dedicated to the eCommerce marketplace and has a unique proprietary algorithm that helps online stores with an international presence increase their visibility and sales with influencers who are already in the customer database and can accelerate the attraction of new digital consumers.

The L!NK app and its processes have already been audited and validated by Shopify, where it is already up and running. In the first 3 months since its launch, more than 200 stores in 41 countries have used it to identify influential customers. get genuine product reviews and generate more sales.

“Since our first presence on SeedBlink in 2020, the company’s value has grown from € 2.4 million to € 3.8 million, and a new product has been added to the portfolio, L!NK, which helps online marketers put their processes to work on autopilot. We will use the investment we raise through SeedBlink for marketing and sales in the UK, as well as developing new in-app functionalities, patents and growing the support team in the UK”, says Florin Grozea, founder and CEO of MOCAPP.

The current campaign acts as a bridge, a transition between two sales of shares (Equity). The investment is Convertible, with a loan with the promise of future sales, including a 20% discount. For the development and positioning of the application on the British market, the entrepreneur Florin Grozea budgeted for 2022 investments of approximately €500,000, after MOCAPP reached, on the Romanian market, a level of stability in terms of turnover.

“In 2021, MOCAPP increased the budgets run through the platform from €184,000 to €395,000. We have almost 1000 campaigns, with clients from 5 countries. We have grown organically, both in terms of customers and revenue, and in our ability to generate value: we are present in strategic points from a customer perspective and we have attracted talent to the team with which we have developed a new software product. L!NK will generate half of our company’s revenue in the next 2-3 years. The MOCAPP growth strategy is set and validated together with the investors and the funds that support us, and will lead us at the end of 2023 to an evaluation of over €6 million”, mentions the entrepreneur.

L!NK innovation elements

L!NK is at the intersection of 3 key trends in the digital area: eCommerce, Social Media, and Creator Economy. No Shopify, WooCommerce, or VTEX applications (global leadership platforms in eCommerce) deliver the benefits L! NK brings, through its unique algorithm in Europe.

The software aggregates complex data in real-time, analyzes this data, and divides each customer’s details into 40 analysis points to form a scoring system with 98.5% accuracy. The percentage increases as the algorithm continues to scan.

Scanning orders for an online store is anonymous, and the process involves generating encrypted hashes that can be decrypted with a unique key that only the online store holds. The encryption algorithm used is SHA256, a solution used by most digital applications in the banking and financial field, and by European and American e-commerce platforms.

L!NK addresses B2B, retail, and D2C (direct-to-consumer) eCommerce brands in the EU and the UK, with monthly revenues of between € 50,000 and € 250,000. The application is SaaS (Software as a Service) with monthly subscriptions for different stages of development of online stores: Starter (€ 29), Grow (€ 96), and Advanced (€ 499).

The initial investment in the development of L! NK amounted to 120,000 euros, and the startup aims to attract customers from 30 countries and break even on this product after the first year since its launch.