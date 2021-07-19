Modex lists new audit technology on UiPath Marketplace

Modex, a Blockchain Database provider, announces the listing of its audit and compliance solution designed for automation projects on the UiPath Marketplace, a library offering reusable Robotic Process Automation (RPA) components, custom activities, machine learning (ML) models and more via free and open exchange. The technological layer developed by Modex will help customers achieve a streamlined and secure automation experience by facilitating fast and secure data accessibility, transparency and in-depth information traceability via a new technology solution for the audit trails.

Developed using the Blockchain Database (BCDB) technology, the Modex Orchestrator Security Compliance extension is a non-invasive integration with the SQL Server database of the UiPath Orchestrator that enables beneficiaries to track the activity and changes that occur in the database in real-time. This allows Modex and UiPath customers to leverage the benefits of blockchain in the field of process auditing for compliance and regulatory processes.

EY will work with Modex and UiPath in implementing the new security features for clients especially in highly regulated sectors like Financial Services, Health, Energy and the Public Sector.

“We are very happy to work with Modex and UiPath in implementing the new security features to protect sensitive data and prevent internal fraud using elements like data immutability. These will give our customers more confidence in the integrity of the solution and thus support the increase in hyperautomation projects we are delivering for our clients as part of their digital transformation journeys”, says Aurelia Costache, EMEIA Intelligent Automation Leader, EY Romania.

The solution developed by Modex is configured to automatically monitor a set of valuable or sensitive data and record any changes in the database, regardless of whether they are made by the Orchestrator, or manually by a user in the database. When a suspicious modification that contradicts the business logic of the company is detected, the solution developed by Modex automatically notifies sysadmins in near real-time via email about the issue.

Designed to be installed with just a few clicks, users only need to select which database tables they wish to track.

“The extension developed by Modex increases the trust UiPath customers have in their automation data, which is essential for governance and threat protection. We are excited to help make this important security capability accessible via the UiPath Marketplace so users can immediately improve confidence and enhance the quality of their automation projects,” said David Pearson, Director Technology Alliances at UiPath.

“In the wake of the digital era, Modex joins UiPath and EY for delivering a new state of the art software solution that brings first of all more trust for the customers that are embracing hyperautomation. With a new level of security, delivering data protection, the collaboration between Modex and UiPath is gaining traction for the EY clients in various segments from the Financial to Public Sector. We are more than thrilled to deliver state of the art technology for partners like UiPath and EY, some of the leading companies in the world in their industries”, states Mihai Ivascu, CEO of Modex.