Mokka appoints new regional Chief Executive Officer

Mokka, the leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service in Central and Eastern Europe, appoints Marius Costin as its CEO for CEE, overseeing growth and development of the company’s operations in Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria as well as its expansion to new markets.

“I look forward to building on the great foundation of Mokka’s CEE business to drive further growth in existing markets, while also enabling access to consumers in other markets to our unique BNPL product. In the BNPL high-growing and dynamic space, my mission is to accelerate Mokka’s journey to becoming the top BNPL solution for both consumers and merchants in the CEE region and I am confident that with the help of our amazing team we can make it happen”, states Marius Costin.

Over the past years, Marius Costin has led national, regional, and global teams in 4 different industries, for both established and start-ups. In his most recent role, he developed his extensive fintech knowledge as Head of EMEA High Velocity Sales & US Global Account Team at PayU, building and shaping the company’s portfolio in these regions to increase sales and drive profitable growth.

As CEO for Central and Eastern Europe, Marius Costin will report to Irene Shvakman, Chairman of Mokka, and will collaborate with the CEO of each country, including Alexandru Balaci, CEO of Mokka Romania.

“I am delighted to welcome Marius to the Mokka team. Marius brings nearly 20 years of experience in payments and telecommunications in leading companies in CEE and globally. His outstanding track record and experience make him ideally suited to drive Mokka’s expansion in the coming years”, said Irene.

The global BNPL market is expected to reach almost USD 700 billion by 2025, out of which Europe will represent the biggest market driving more than 45% of the total volumes, with a CAGR of +67% from 2019 to 2025. (Source: Boston Consulting Group, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan).