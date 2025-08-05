MOL Group and KazMunayGas Sign Oil Trade Agreement

MOL Group continues to diversify oil supply in the region: the company has imported 85,000 tonnes of CPC crude oil and signed a commercial agreement with KazMunayGas (KMG), the national oil company of Kazakhstan. The collaboration between MOL and KMG began in 2004 and continues to strengthen. At the end of 2024, the companies signed a cooperation agreement to explore opportunities in Kazakhstan. This latest oil trade agreement further enhances energy supply security for Central and Eastern Europe.

A shipment of CPC (Caspian Pipeline Consortium) crude oil arrived from the port of Novorossiysk to Omišalj, Croatia. The 85,000 tonnes of CPC crude, primarily of Kazakh origin, contributes to the increasing volume of seaborne oil arriving in the region. Kazakh crude oil plays a key role in MOL Group’s supply diversification program and is one of 14 tested crude types at the Bratislava refinery, regularly imported into the region.

“MOL Group has been working for over a decade to increase the capacity of the Adria pipeline and its related infrastructure, to improve the technological flexibility of its refineries, and to establish new safe trade routes. Identifying reliable suppliers and alternative high-quality crude types is an essential part of this process. We are pleased to strengthen our cooperation with our partners in Kazakhstan, based on a successful partnership of over two decades. This trade agreement is a significant milestone for the entire Central and Eastern European region and reflects our commitment to trustworthy and fair partnerships as well as to ongoing problem-solving,” said Gabriel Szabó, Executive Vice President of MOL Group’s Downstream Segment.

At the end of 2024, MOL and KMG took their cooperation to a new level by becoming strategic partners to seize opportunities in hydrocarbon exploration and production, technology transfer, crude oil supply, and petrochemicals. Last year’s agreement aimed to expand their existing cooperation in exploration and production (MOL, KMG, and Chinese company Sinopec jointly produce gas and condensate in the Rozhkovskoye field) and to apply MOL’s proprietary technologies in Kazakhstan. This new oil trade agreement further strengthens energy supply security for Central and Eastern European countries.

Recently, MOL Group also signed a commercial agreement with MVM, through which it imports 160,000 tonnes of oil annually from Azerbaijan, equivalent to 1.5% of MOL’s total processed crude volume. Like Kazakh oil, Azeri oil has been used by MOL for several years. In 2020, the company acquired a stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field, from which it delivered 5 million barrels of oil to the region last year.