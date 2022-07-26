MOL Romania opens the first service stations on Autostrada Soarelui (A2)

MOL Romania continues its local investment strategy and announces the opening of the first two MOL Murfatlar service stations on the A2 highway, Cernavodă-Constanța, which are part of the service concession contract concluded with the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR), last year.

Based on the contract signed with CNAIR, MOL Romania is building 14 service stations on the highways Nădlac – Sibiu (A1), Pitesti – Bucharest (A), and Cernavodă – Constanța (A2), which will be arranged as follows: six on the Lugoj-Deva section , four on the Orăștie-Sibiu segment, two stations on the Bucharest-Pitesti highway and two on the Medgidia-Constanța section.

The two MOL Murfatlar stations are located on the A2, at km 186+090 (A2 – Constanța-Medgidia), respectively 186+580 (A2 Medgidia-Constanța). By the end of July, two more MOL stations will be opened on the A1 highway, in Ilia.

The new MOL service stations benefit, for the first time, from an innovative, sustainable system for managing food and coffee waste.

“MOL is undergoing a transformation process, which is based on significant investments, carried out with the aim of diversifying the portfolio of products and services, and the customer remains at the center of all our actions. The new service stations reflect our vision and are where we will offer our customers a much more complex experience. The opening of the MOL Murfatlar stations represents an important step, which strengthens our presence on the local market,” said Camelia Ene, CEO & Country Chair, MOL Romania.