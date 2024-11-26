Monsson has successfully transferred 100% of the shares of a 50MW solar park located in the Chișineu-Criș area, Arad County. The project is fully authorized, and NEPI Rockcastle is scheduled to begin construction in January 2025.

“We are happy and proud to have started this cooperation with NEPI Rockcastle, the largest owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers in Central and Eastern Europe. As we have anticipated for some time, the moment has come for large consumers to invest in renewables to optimize their own consumption, and this is certainly just the beginning,” says Sebastian Enache, board member of Monsson.

The 50MW project in Chișineu-Criș (Arad County) is part of Monsson’s portfolio since 2022, and in 2024, it obtained the construction permit and signed the grid connection agreement. Thus, all conditions have been met to begin construction in 2025. The project also includes an energy storage unit, designed to optimize the operation of the photovoltaic park and contribute to the balancing of the national energy system, as all of Monsson’s projects have achieved in recent years.

“Our green energy program is advancing in three major phases. The first phase, completed in the first half of 2024, involved the installation of photovoltaic panels at 27 locations in Romania, with a total capacity of 38 MW, generating revenues of 7.3 million euros in the first nine months of the year. In the second phase, we will install photovoltaic panels at properties we own outside of Romania. The design concept has been completed for 24 locations that have already been identified and are in the permitting or construction phase. In the third phase, we secured a location for a 50 MW project in the western part of the country in partnership with Monsson, which will start in the near future. Furthermore, we are already analyzing a second location with a potential of over 100 MW, for which we have allocated nearly 100 million euros,” says Andrei Radu, Group Development Director, NEPI Rockcastle.