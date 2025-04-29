The trade war triggered by Donald Trump is reducing growth prospects in Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic, as budget deficits in Poland and Romania already reach the highest levels in the EU, Moody’s Analytics shows in an assessment according to which Romania should act “very urgently” to accelerate budget cuts, Reuters reports.

Central Europe has limited fiscal space to offset the economic impact of tariffs, given high deficits across much of the export-dependent region, which must now seek new growth engines amid global economic turmoil, according to Moody’s Analytics. Despite low direct exports to the U.S., Central Europe is among the EU’s most trade-dependent regions, with goods exports as a share of output ranging from 75.5% in Slovakia to 39.4% in Poland — all above the EU average of 34.2%.

“Tariffs have darkened the outlook for Europe as a whole, increasing recession risks and lowering growth prospects in the Czech Republic, Romania, and Hungary,” said Gaurav Ganguly, head of EMEA Economic Research at Moody’s Analytics, in an interview with Reuters. The analytics division is separate from the credit rating arm.

“The United States is retreating into isolationism. This is placing huge pressure on the global economy, especially on countries deeply integrated into global trade and reliant on it for growth,” Ganguly explained. “It’s very important for these countries to find new export markets, new partners, and new growth engines,” he stressed. These could include boosting exports, forging new trade and investment alliances, promoting emerging industries, or attracting foreign investments from alternative sources.

“The political and tariff environment is such that it creates very large structural problems for growth,” Ganguly warned. “If countries don’t address this, they’ll face medium-term challenges, not just short-term ones.”

The war in Ukraine, increased defense spending, and elections have all driven up borrowing in Central Europe. Poland and Romania — the region’s largest economies — recorded the highest budget deficits in the EU-27 last year.

“There appears to be a lot of spending rigidity in Poland, which places huge pressure on fiscal consolidation efforts on the expenditure side,” Ganguly said, adding that Poland must work harder to maintain credibility around its lower deficit targets.

Although debt levels in both Poland and Romania remain below the EU average, Poland’s debt-servicing costs as a share of output have doubled since 2021, while Romania’s interest burden rose by one percentage point to 2.3% of GDP.

Ganguly expressed deeper concern for Romania, where the deficit surged to 9.3% of GDP last year, surpassing even COVID-era levels. First-quarter data released last week showed the gap widening further year-on-year.

“If the government doesn’t act urgently to accelerate fiscal consolidation — especially given this much gloomier growth outlook — we’re likely to see worsening budget deficits in 2025 and 2026,” Ganguly warned, forecasting an 8.4% deficit for 2025 and 7.1% in 2026.

While Hungary managed to reduce its deficit last year, despite having the EU’s highest interest bill, the government continues large-scale income tax cuts ahead of the 2026 elections, even amid growth risks and high inflation.