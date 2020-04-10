More help coming from companies

The initiators of the platform “Donează pentru linia întâi/ Donate for the front line” announced that over 350,000 FFP2 surgical masks had arrived in Romania on Thursday night by a TAROM cargo flight. The masks have been bought from the donations made by the founders of the platform and by other physical and legal donors and they will reach the doctors who are in the front line fight against COVID-19.

Those 350,000 FFP2 masks are adding to the previous 4,150,000 simple facemasks that have been brought for the medical staff on Wednesday.

Four Romanian big companies, Banca Transilvania, Mobexpert, Bitdefender and eMAG have launched a donation platform “Doneaza pentru linia intai/ Donate for the front line” to help the Romanian medical staff, the Police, the Army and gendarmes in the fight against COVID-19, while calling anyone to join them in this endeavor.

At the same time, the initiators of the platform have announced that real estate developer Genesis Property, owner of Novo Park and West Gate office buildings in Bucharest, had donated RON 100,000 to support the platform’s cause, for the acquisition of further medical equipment for the hospitals that are treating patients infected with Coronavirus.

IKEA has announced in its turn that it had joined the call launched by Auchan and Leroy Merlin for building a medical support unit in Bucurestii Noi area near Bucharest to accommodate patients infected with COVID-19 but who are not in serious and critical condition. An area of 7,500 sqm to host the future centre is under construction.

Thus, IKEA is providing materials to fully equip the future medical unit, namely 350 beds, mattresses, bedsheets, duvets, pillows, a kitchen furniture for the medical staff, but also small furniture, all worth over EUR 85,000. Deliveries have started this week.



“We are grateful to the IKEA team for understanding the importance of this project and for answering quickly to our invitation. Hats off for this example of concrete involvement enforced at such a short notice! IKEA’s contribution of the ones of our other partners help us take important steps in concluding the project,” said Ionuț Ardeleanu, GM Auchan Retail Romania.

Allianz-Tiriac is also endorsing the efforts to counter the novel coronavirus by equipping with five intensive care devices worth EUR 80,000 the modular hospital built by “Daruieste Viata” NGO in the Elias Hospital’s courtyard, to treat serious cases do COVID-19, but also other hospitals in the country.



“We have joined the fight on the clock against the novel coronavirus and the initiative to develop medical infrastructure by equipping hospitals with five ICU devices to offer one more chance to life to patients in serious condition”, said Virgil Șoncutean, CEO Allianz-Țiriac.

At the same time, Allianz-Țiriac will support the fundraising campaign in a dedicated account for Daruieste Viata NGO, inviting partners, employees and collaborators to donate and help the medical staff. Allianz-Țiriac Private Pensions has made a first donation in this regard, EUR 5,000.

foodpanda provides marketing consultancy to 200 Romanian restaurants

Considering the economic and financial difficulties prompted by the coronavirus pandemic on the Romanian market, foodpanda.ro, the food delivery platform operating in Romania, has announced that around 200 local restaurants in Bucharest, Romanian brands, will benefit of an integrated marketing and consultancy campaign to help them support their operations and employees during the lockdown.

At the same time, to encourage customers to stay home, foodpanda has extended the delivery areas so that users can order food also from the far away restaurants located that have not been in their deliverey area so far.