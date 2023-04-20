More than 3,000 state jobs put on the market in March, as in January and February altogether

Employment in the public institutions continues at an increasing pace compared to the first two months of the year, given that, for the month of March, public institutions posted employment notices for more than 3,000 positions, as many as for January and February combined. According to the data of jobradar24.ro, a private and state job aggregator in Romania, developed by eJobs.ro, 90% of these are executive positions.

Almost 1,900 jobs were posted by local institutions, over 400 town halls and approximately 300 county institutions. The government and ministries had the fewest vacancies in March.

“The employment pattern in the public sector is quite linear – they are employed almost exclusively full-time, and employees only work from the office. About 15% of posted jobs are project-based or seasonal. These elements reinforce the idea of ​​stability that has been associated with state jobs over time and that remains, at the same time, the main criterion for which they are so attractive to certain categories of candidates. Added to this extremely strong argument is the one related to the increase in salaries in the public sector in recent years. It remains, however, an area that candidates who have training in liberal fields and who are used to a certain type of flexibility at work or remote working hours are still slightly skeptical”, explains Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania.

The most vacant jobs, namely over 500, belong to state institutions in Bucharest, Cluj occupying the second position in the ranking, with 203 offers. Next are Timiș, Constanța, Iaşi, Ilfov and Argeş, all with over 100 stations put on the market. On the other side are counties such as Bistrita Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Caraș Severin or Călărași.

“There are counties where the offer is not very generous even from the private sector and where candidates often end up looking at the offers from neighboring counties in order to find a job”, says Bogdan Badea.

The positions for which the most candidates were sought were carer, doctor, skilled worker, nurse and specialist referent. Broken down by career level, more than 10% were for blue-collar workers, almost as many for entry-level and specialist, and just 2% for managers and executives.

While during the month of March employers in the public system had a little over 3,000 vacant jobs, in the private sector, the number of jobs posted by employers on eJobs.ro, for the same reference interval, was almost 33,000.