More than 50 billion euros of foreign investments in sectors of the Romanian economy in 2022

In 2022, the total amount of foreign investments in Romanian companies exceeds 50 billion euros. The top 3 sources of foreign investment are the Netherlands (9.3 billion EUR), Germany (5.4 billion EUR) and Austria (5.3 billion EUR), according to the data of the National Office of the Trade Registrer analyzed by the ONV LAW.

The largest foreign investments were absorbed by local companies active in the field of wholesale, retail trade and the sector of automotive repairs (25,05%), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities segment (20,81%) and the transportation, storage and communications sector (19,6%).

“Last year Romania was an attractive investment location, as more international businesses relocated and other reoriented their geo-location in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

Apart from this, various foreign investment plans and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) were concluded last year, as a result of processes started already in previous years. Among the very active sectors we particularly observed were the infrastructure sector, transportation and mobility, pharmaceuticals, industrial production, constructions, but also financial services, communications, automotive or the energy sector”, says Radu Nemes, Managing Partner, ONV LAW.

Most of the foreign capital investments took place in the highly developed regional poles: the Capital area, Ilfov or the counties in the Western part of the country, due to the proximity to the Schengen area, according to the analyzed data. In 2022, ONV LAW assisted more than 20 M&A transactions on the local market, generally representing international buyers. These large multinational groups, with an extensive geographical presence, took over local companies with a cumulative annual business volume of over 40 million euros.