More than 50,000 Dacia and Ford cars produced in Romania last month

In May of 2023, one of the highest values ​​of national car production was recorded, after Dacia produced almost 32,000 cars, and Ford, almost 20,000, according to ACAROM data. In 2022, the average monthly production was 42,000 cars.

In May 2023, 51,125 cars were produced in Romania, an increase of 28% compared to May 2022, respectively 39,822 units. Of these, 31,929 units were produced in the Dacia plant in Mioveni and 19,196 units were produced in the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova.

In the first five months of 2023, 227,760 cars were produced in Romania, a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Of these, 147,295 units were produced in the Dacia plant in Mioveni and 80,465 units were produced in the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova. ​In 2022, the cumulative production of Dacia and Ford exceeded 500,000 cars for the first time, which means a new record in Romania.

For the entire year 2022, the production of passenger cars in Romania reached the volume of 509,465 units (314,228 Dacia + 195,237 Ford), an absolute record of vehicle production in Romania. The increase was 21% compared to 2021.