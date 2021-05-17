More than half of employees globally would quit their jobs if not provided post-pandemic flexibility, study says

Nine in ten employees want flexibility in where and when they work. Given the choice, more than half of employee respondents (54%) would choose flexibility in when they work. By comparison, 40% want flexibility in where they work, according to the EY 2021 Work Reimagined Employee Survey. This survey, one of the largest global surveys of its kind, canvassed the views of more than 16,000 employees across 16 countries and multiple industries and job roles. It explores employee attitudes and experiences to work throughout the pandemic and into the “next normal”.

On average, employees would want to work between two and three days remotely after the pandemic. When pandemic restrictions ease in their countries, 22% would prefer to work full time in the office, with 33% of employee respondents saying they want a shorter working week altogether. Two-thirds believe their productivity can be accurately measured irrespective of location and that it’s not an impediment to flexibility.

Claudia Sofianu, EY CESA People Advisory Leader: “Offering a work schedule in a hybrid environment is necessary and indisputable from now on. The real questions refer to what this should look like in practice, in order to meet the expectations of the target population of employees, while meeting the organization`s requirements.”

The relationship with the employer

More than half (54%) of employees surveyed from around the world would consider leaving their job post-COVID-19 pandemic if they are not afforded some form of flexibility in where and when they work, according to the EY 2021 Work Reimagined Employee Survey.

The job roles most likely to move jobs, if they are not given the desired flexibility, include managers/leaders, those with technology or finance roles, and caregivers. Those most likely to stay in their current roles include baby boomers, individuals with 10+ years of tenure at the current workplace, and those in government or education roles.

Despite the apparent willingness to move jobs for more flexible working arrangements, most employee respondents (76%) say they are satisfied with their jobs, and almost all (93%) say they plan to stay in their current roles for the following 12 months.

Remote working and organizational culture

The survey also canvassed attitudes towards the impact of remote working in the organizational culture. Almost half (48%) say their organizational culture has improved during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, while only 31% believe it has worsened.

Health and safety

The survey also explored employee respondents’ views on the COVID-19 vaccine and found that 61% want their company to make vaccination a pre-requisite for working from the office. Attitudes toward vaccinations vary between geographies, with 66% of respondents in South America agreeing that companies should require vaccination of all employees, compared with a lower percent of 52% in EMEIA.

Online and on-site

The prospect of increasingly widespread flexible working is leading to more demands for technology, both on-site and in the home office. Sixty-four percent of respondents say they want better technology in the office (e.g. faster internet and videoconferencing), almost half (48%) say they want companies to upgrade at-home hardware (e.g. extra monitors and headsets), and almost the same proportion (47%) would like re-imbursement for high-speed internet/phone expenses. However, despite the shift toward new ways of working and the rapid adoption of virtual meeting technology, 67% would like to travel for business moderately to extensively after the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase from 49% in the previous survey, which was conducted in 2020.