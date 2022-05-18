Most popular EGT slots that you need to try at Romanian casinos

It is clear that in the world of software manufacturers, the strong and player-oriented ones hold their own. It is a competitive market where the quality of the products speaks for itself and where it is the final consumer, the customer, who decides the success of such a company. A perfect example of success that combines these 2 requirements is undoubtedly EGT. Here are the most popular EGT slots of the moment and why you should try them at every Romanian casino like 888 casino.

History of EGT

Euro Games Technology is the name of a software company that decided to enter the iGaming market in 2002. Located in Bulgaria, in the beautiful capital Sofia, EGT debuts as a provider for land-based gaming casinos. EGT’s entire range of slots is renowned for its inventiveness and quality. Once this starting point was established, success never seems to leave the company. The following year, it began to participate in as many trade fairs and events specific to the iGaming industry as possible and made a name for itself as a trustworthy provider. Soon enough, it earns its well-deserved place at the table of the world’s best software developers, a position it has consolidated in its 18 years of existence. That’s why EGT has now:

Over 2100 employees all over the world A substantial offer comprising 250 slots with various themes Presence in over 80 countries worldwide

All these achievements have not come by chance, it is just the fruit of hard work by passionate people for whom the player is always at the forefront. That’s why EGT-branded slots are so popular with players. Here are the best qualities that you’ll find in EGT slots:

High Return to Player (RTP) rate

Diversity in Themes that appeal to every player

The great graphics

Small to Medium Volatility which offers fast and recurrent winnings

Jackpot

Add to that the international certification that the company has, and the overall picture can only be one – you have a strong company offering top quality service in maximum safety. This is the concrete explanation for the popularity that EGT Slots enjoys among players, a popularity that the company has been perpetuating for over 18 years. And just to make things clear for everyone, EGT has a prominent position at the ICE 2020 trade fair in London. With over 1200 square metres of space it has acquired at the fair, EGT is truly living up to the success it has enjoyed over the years, showcasing its products, technology and the latest trends in gaming design in this huge area.

Most Popular EGT slots

Shining Crown is one of the best EGT slots that bring lucky symbols such as the septet and the golden bell to the screen, as well as native and exotic fruits. The powerful symbol of the slot is the wild, the royal crown of gold and gems. It can only appear on reels 2, 3 and 4 and the expanding feature it is endowed with really makes all the money. Once it lands on the reels, it expands on all rows. Zodiac Wheel offers you a brief foray into the science of alchemy through symbols. The Magician is the central figure of the slot, with playing cards, an astronomical telescope and a stylised globe. The wheel inscribed with the 12 Zodiacs is the wild of the slot and appears only on reels 2, 3 and 4 of the game. It too is equipped with an expanding feature, so you may be lucky enough to catch the 3 central reels made up entirely of wilds Retro Cabaret features familiar symbols, the most notable of which is the famous Moulin Rouge, which is the scatter in the game. Depending on the number of times they appear on the screen, you can get from 4 to 18 specials, which will have a special symbol during the course of their play that will definitely increase your winnings.The volatility of the slot is low, which means that you will get frequent and quite consistent wins.

Diverse themes are the company’s main strength. There is no player who doesn’t find themselves in one of EGT’s themes, so you can see symbols that highlight themes such as:

Classic theme, represented by slots promoting lucky symbols in a successful mix with a variety of fruits such as Flaming Hot, Burning Hot or 40 Lucky King

Historical theme, where you can experience history through slots such as 40 Almighty Ramses II, Legendary Rome or Aztec Glory

Themes that focus on magic, which you can encounter by playing slots like Book of Magic, Zodiac Wheel, Witches Charm and Secrets of Alchemy

Last but not least, EGT’s RTP is one you can’t easily overlook. At between 95% and 98%, this is an extremely attractive payback rate and explains the continued popularity of EGT branded slots.

Conclusion

Surely, this manufacturer understands and puts in the slots produced all the requirements and wishes of the players. The company’s motto is “We know the players and they know our games” and the high number of hits that the company’s slots enjoy only reinforces this idea. All that’s left is to make inspired choices, bet responsibly and get the adrenaline rush you so desperately need.