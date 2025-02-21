The turnover volume in the trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 2.6% in 2024 compared to 2023, as a gross series, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

“In 2024, compared to 2023, the turnover volume in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as a gross series, recorded a 2.6% increase due to higher turnover in motorcycle trade, parts, and accessories; motorcycle maintenance and repair (+19.6%), trade in motor vehicle parts and accessories (+7.2%), and trade in motor vehicles (+3.4%),” the INS data shows.

Motor vehicle maintenance and repair activities decreased by 14.5%.

December 2024 compared to November 2024

The total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, in December 2024, compared to the previous month, recorded a decrease of 11.6%, as a result of the decreases recorded in the trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (-27.4%), trade in parts and accessories for motor vehicles (-25.5%), maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (-7.7%) and trade in motor vehicles (-4.9%). The total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in December 2024, compared to the previous month, decreased by 3%.

December 2024 compared to December 2023

The total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, in December 2024, compared to December 2023, recorded an increase of 1.6%, due to the increases recorded in trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+15.3%), trade in motor vehicles (+5.0%) and trade in parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+0.7%).

Motor vehicle maintenance and repair activities decreased by 16.3%. The total turnover volume in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in December 2024, recorded a decrease of 2.8% compared to December 2023.