Investment firm Mozaik Investments has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Genesis College, one of the largest private education institutions in Romania. Genesis College is currently in the process of relocating to the Petrom Tower building, which has been repurposed from an office tower into an educational facility following a €2 million investment.

Once all necessary approvals are obtained, Mozaik will provide growth capital to accelerate the development of the educational network through investments in new campuses, expanded student capacity, and the further development of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program.

The total value of the projects set to be implemented following the transaction is approximately €30 million, according to the company’s statement. The file has already been submitted to the Competition Council for approval, and the acquisition will become effective upon receiving the green light, at which point the investment process will be formally completed.

Genesis College is undergoing significant expansion by relocating all education levels – primary, middle, and high school – to the former Petrom Tower (part of Petrom City), which has been transformed into a modern educational facility through an investment exceeding €2 million.

The new location will allow Genesis to double its capacity from 500 to 1,000 students, with plans to eventually accommodate up to 3,000 students on the new campus.