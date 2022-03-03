.msg Romania takes over the Evolving Systems team and reaches 700 employees

The software development company .msg Romania, part of the German concern .msg Group, has finalized the process of taking over the Evolving Systems Romania team. 35 employees, mostly software engineers and managers with over 10 years of experience in the field, accepted the offer to join the .msg Romania team and to continue, along with it, major projects in areas like banking, automotive, insurance and telecommunications.

A premiere, on the Cluj IT Market, the takeover of the team is done after a long process of analysis and many meetings between the parties involved, which had in the foreground the desire to provide maximum opportunities for professional growth of new employees in .msg Romania.

“The strategy based on enterprise software and the values that guide us were the main arguments that convinced the Evolving team to join us. The specialists found in .msg Romania the same type of experiences and a culture with which they were already familiar. I am convinced that we will have a lot to learn from each other, which will support the ambitious development we have planned on the local market “, says Horea Rațiu, member of the .msg Romania board.

As of March 1, the new members of the team started their integration process in the .msg Romania activity. The 35 developers, project managers, technical support engineers and technical writers, seniors with experience in Microsoft, .Net, Java, Java Script or Delivery Management have received roles in the main departments, which carry out projects for clients such as Allianz, Daimler, Lamborghini or Volkswagen Group.

“We have always worked as a family, and we carry this spirit in a new home. We want the solid and very diverse expertise we have to contribute to the confirmation of .msg Romania as one of the most important IT companies in the country.” says Octavian Ratiș, former manager in Evolving, currently Lead IT Consultant in .msg Romania.

Specialized in the development of digital products, process automation systems, and technical consulting, .msg Romania has been present on the national market since 2008, currently having offices in Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, and Târgu Mureș. The company’s strategy for the coming years is to develop its employee’s skills in the cloud area and expand its portfolio of customers in the local market.