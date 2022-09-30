Multimedia Est buys Hotnews acquisition

RTPR has assisted Multimedia Est in relation to the acquisition of Hotnews group, one of the most important players in the online news Romanian market. Multimedia Est is an independent film production Romanian company, part of ZYX Publishing Group, which owns other websites such as TotulDespreMame.ro, LoveDeco.ro, SmartLiving.ro, Panoraman.ro and B365.ro.

“RTPR’s role in the success of the acquisition of HotNews.ro by our group, ZYX Publishing Group, was decisive. And there is not the slightest trace of formalism in this statement. An M&A in the media industry is very complex from a legal perspective. The entire ZYX Publishing Group-HotNews,ro transaction, which was extended over a period of 9 months, was fuelled by the energy generated by the clarity of the solutions and the value of the recommendations received from the team of lawyers. We are also grateful for the invaluable empathy shown by our partners at RTPR”, declared Dragos Vilcu, Chairman of the Board, ZYX Publishing Group.

“Hotnews was and remains a symbol of excellence and resilience in the media and we are pleased to have been part of this project. We boast one of the most experienced corporate/M&A teams which since the beginning of the year has already signed 18 deals and by the end of the year, we expect to break our 2021 record of 20 deals. Congratulations to our entire team and to many more successes together!”, said Costin Taracila, Managing Partner of RTPR.

“We are proud to have advised the ZYX Publishing Group team on the acquisition of the companies in the Hotnews group, a project with novel challenges and an extremely creative team. Best of luck to ZYX Publishing Group in their future development plans!”, said Ana Maria Barbu, Senior Associate at RTPR.