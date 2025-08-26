Munich Flights: AnimaWings Adds 3 Weekly Routes from Nov

The 100% Romanian airline AnimaWings announces the launch of flights on the Bucharest – Munich route, starting November 5, 2025. The route will be operated three times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with tickets already available on the company’s website and through partner agencies.

The flight time is 2h10min, and fares start from €26.99/one-way. As with all other AnimaWings flights, ticket prices include a cabin bag (8kg), a personal item (4kg), free seat selection, and free online and offline check-in.

“Munich is one of the most important business and mobility destinations in Central Europe, with huge potential both for corporate travelers and leisure passengers. By introducing this route, we strengthen our network of key European hubs and offer Romanian passengers efficient, fast, and comfortable access to southern Germany and beyond. This is a natural step in our development strategy, which aims to expand Romania’s international connectivity with relevant destinations, operated at the highest quality standards,” stated Marius Pandel, President of AnimaWings.

The airline is launching the route in the winter season, as Munich is one of Europe’s most attractive tourist destinations, famous for its Christmas markets, authentic Bavarian atmosphere, and proximity to popular Alpine ski resorts. The city attracts thousands of tourists every year for cultural city breaks, culinary tours, and winter escapes, making it an ideal choice for the cold season.

Bucharest – Munich: the 21st regular route operated by AnimaWings

This new route continues AnimaWings’ expansion process announced earlier this year, which included new destinations such as Istanbul (operated from Bucharest, Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, and Craiova), as well as Bucharest – Prague and Bucharest – Sofia, alongside stronger domestic connectivity through the Bucharest – Suceava and Bucharest – Timișoara routes. These developments reflect the company’s strategy to enhance both regional and international accessibility for Romania, through direct flights operated with next-generation aircraft at modern comfort standards.

The flights will be operated with Airbus A220 aircraft, a state-of-the-art model known for its operational efficiency, enhanced comfort, and cutting-edge technology. The planes are brand new, delivered starting December 2024, and are part of the 12-unit Airbus A220 order placed by AnimaWings to support fleet expansion over the coming years. An additional aircraft will be delivered this autumn, further boosting the airline’s regular route network.